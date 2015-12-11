How to Make the Best 2016 Travel Resolution

2016 is the year that we refuse to let our new year's resolutions be boring. "Travel more" is a great goal, but just like the ubiquitous "go to the gym," it's the kind of resolution you can review in 12 months, decide that two trips home was good enough, and check that one off the list. Resolution fulfilled.

That's why, this year, we're getting specific about our resolutions, and you can, too. Has countless hours of browsing @afarmedia's Instagram inspired you to focus on taking better pictures? Maybe one too many oversize baggage charges has you determined to master the art of packing the perfect bag. Perhaps you have resolved to go to the gym more, but it's because you'll be training to hike the Annapurna Circuit. Even if your forseeable travel plans don't include any a big trips, this could be the year to buy a piggy bank, label it "Tasmania," and start saving for that next big trip. Here are a few travel resolutions from AFAR staffers for more inspiration:

Go somewhere to practice a foreign language

"My 2016 travel resolution is to go to at least two cities (or countries) I haven’t been to before but have always wanted to see. Next up: Nicaragua to surf the waves and to practice Español!"—Erin Jeffry, Marketing Coordinator

Know before you go