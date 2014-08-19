Global Style: Inside the World of Suno

share this article

Photo by Margaret Courtney-Clarke. An independent fashion brand searches the globe for inspiration. Max Osterweis, the cofounder of the Suno fashion label, was surprised when he received a fax from his mother while she was on an extended safari trip in Africa in 1994. “She said she was buying a house in Lamu, Kenya,” recalls Osterweis, who at the time was a fledgling filmmaker and screenwriter living in Brooklyn. He quickly hopped on a plane to the picturesque island off the coast of the mainland. “I thought she had lost her mind, but then I arrived and realized she had actually found paradise.” Lamu became a second home to Osterweis, and he built up a collection of vintage kangas, the colorful cotton scarves that East African women traditionally wear. Each kanga is unique, hand-printed with a whimsical message or enlightening proverb, such as “A ripe mango has to be eaten slowly,” or “To aim is not to hit.” The fabric design might include such motifs as flowers or images of Barack Obama. It didn’t occur to Osterweis to create a fashion line using the kangas until he witnessed a local election in Kenya devolve into violence. It was 2008. He reasoned that employing local artisans might help bring a measure of stability to the region. Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis of Suno. Photo courtesy of Suno

Article continues below advertisement

“I started Suno purely out of ignorance,” says Osterweis, now 39. “I thought this would be a side project, something I would do on the weekends.” He teamed up with Erin Beatty, an acquaintance and clothing designer who had worked at the Gap and Donna Karan, to create a small collection that would debut at New York Fashion Week in 2009. They met a talented seamstress in a Nairobi workshop who helped them cut apart kangas and stitch together the pieces to make simple tops and dresses. They named the company after Osterweis’s Korean mother, Suno Kay. What Beatty calls the “maximalist quality” of their exuberant shirtdresses and tunics, their zany prints (colorful fruits, feathers, and even cell phones) and bold pairings, was an immediate hit with fashion editors. Orders came in from boutiques such as Opening Ceremony in New York and Ikram in Chicago. To deal with their overnight success, Osterweis quit his day job making films for the likes of Nike and Amnesty International, and Beatty left her post at independent fashion label Generra. They also needed to source new patterns. “We couldn’t keep tracking down the same pattern from the ’70s to remake a dress,” recalls Osterweis. Suno’s Spring and Fall 2014 collections drew from sources as diverse as Michal Golan’s “eye” jewelry and traditional East African dress. Photo by Jim Naughten

Article continues below advertisement