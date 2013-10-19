Featured Travelers: Stephanie and Aashi of Traveling Spoon

Food is the centerpiece of Stephanie Lawrence and Aashi Vel’s travels. Whether it’s mangoes in India, soup dumplings in Beijing, or a home-cooked dinner in Nepal, the two connect to local culture through what they eat—and more importantly, through who makes the meal. Their shared passion for people and food led them to create Traveling Spoon, a service that connects travelers with hosts who open their homes to share a meal. Here, Stephanie and Aashi share their favorite travel experiences and eats.

Right now we’re in San Francisco.

See all of Stephanie’s Highlights.

Though we would much prefer to be in Vietnam eating banh mi from the amazing street cart vendor on Tran Hung Dao in Hoi An.

Occupation: Fulfilling our life dream working on Traveling Spoon, a company we created that connects travelers with authentic food experiences in people’s homes around the world.

Our next trip is to Japan and China, where we’ll be launching Traveling Spoon next.

Our last trip took us to Vietnam and Thailand, where we spent four weeks sourcing amazing home cooks who made us the most incredible meals, from caramelized clay pot fish to light, crispy spring rolls.

First international trip—when and where?

Steph: To Australia, at the age of two. All I remember is eating too many M&Ms and throwing up on the plane.

Aashi: To London, at the age of five. My father almost lost it when my brother and I asked to eat a banana and coconut that cost 3 pounds each—tropical fruits that would have cost 10 cents in India.

What is your most treasured travel souvenir?

Steph: Food and cooking goodies from around the world are always my most treasured travel souvenirs: A brass wok from Thailand, an enormous wooden mortar and pestle from China, a hand-hammered metal colander from the Xinjiang province. They fill my kitchen with so many memories and stories I treasure.

Aashi: My most treasured travel souvenir was a kaffir lime I stole from a tree in Chiang Mai. I pinched it every day for a month just to get a whiff of that delightful citrus aroma.

How has travel impacted your life?

Steph: Travel has meant everything in my life. I feel richer and kinder and more inspired by the things I’ve seen and done while traveling. The two things that are most important to me when traveling are food and people. I love the incredible variety of flavors I’ve tasted around the world: cool yogurt and eggplant dishes in Istanbul, steaming-hot, burn-your-mouth xiao long bao (soup dumplings) in Beijing. Some of the things I have eaten have changed me as a person. People are also so important. I love meeting people from other cultures, seeing what their daily lives are like, and noticing how we are different—but even more so, how we are the same.