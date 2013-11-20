Announcing the Winners of Westin Weekends with AFAR

We are pleased to announce the winners for the CATCH: Win a Westin Weekend with AFAR contest!

Thank you to the savvy travelers and local experts who shared their experiences from around the world. Experiences like singing with Italians in the “Lair of the Wolf” and eating a Moroccan-Mediterranean waffle in Canada inspired us to see these destinations in new ways. We awarded our winners 24,000 Starwood points—enough for a two-night stay at a Westin hotel anywhere in the world. Check out all of the winning Highlights here for inspiration for your next trip!

Unusual Museum Devoted to Paper by Caroline Eubanks

Explore White Rock Creek Trail by Lindsey Chandler

Riding the ride of the mortals by Yulia Denisyuk

Prettiest Neighborhood in Munich by Charissa Fay

17th Century Gardens in The Heart of Milan by Gina Mussio

Mingle with Monkeys at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud, Bali by Melanie Lynn

Exploring contemporary Chinese art in a reclaimed factory complex by Daeya Malboeuf

Intellectual Nirvana by Patrice Todisco

Paradise is a hole in the ground by Kyle

Conquering Koko Head by Yulia Denisyuk

The Only Place In Southern California To Shape Your Own Surfboard by Joy Bitonio

The Ride Up Angels Flight by Dana Carmel Bell

Eat (and sing) like an Italian alpsman by Mollie Barnes

Bicycle heaven in Shanghai by Emilia Wroński

My Favorite Breakfast in Vancouver by Arnette RTW