Announcing the Winners of Westin Weekends with AFAR

By Allison Murray
Nov 20, 2013
We are pleased to announce the winners for the CATCH: Win a Westin Weekend with AFAR contest!
Thank you to the savvy travelers and local experts who shared their experiences from around the world. Experiences like singing with Italians in the “Lair of the Wolf” and eating a Moroccan-Mediterranean waffle in Canada inspired us to see these destinations in new ways. We awarded our winners 24,000 Starwood points—enough for a two-night stay at a Westin hotel anywhere in the world. Check out all of the winning Highlights here for inspiration for your next trip!
Unusual Museum Devoted to Paper by Caroline Eubanks
Explore White Rock Creek Trail by Lindsey Chandler
Riding the ride of the mortals by Yulia Denisyuk
Prettiest Neighborhood in Munich by Charissa Fay
17th Century Gardens in The Heart of Milan by Gina Mussio
Mingle with Monkeys at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud, Bali by Melanie Lynn
Exploring contemporary Chinese art in a reclaimed factory complex by Daeya Malboeuf
Intellectual Nirvana by Patrice Todisco
Paradise is a hole in the ground by Kyle
Conquering Koko Head by Yulia Denisyuk
The Only Place In Southern California To Shape Your Own Surfboard by Joy Bitonio
The Ride Up Angels Flight by Dana Carmel Bell
Eat (and sing) like an Italian alpsman by Mollie Barnes
Bicycle heaven in Shanghai by Emilia Wroński
My Favorite Breakfast in Vancouver by Arnette RTW
