A Photographer’s Eye on Burma

Petrina Tinslay photographed the “Burma Blossoms” feature by Matt Gross in the October 2012 issue. Here, she shares some of outtakes and impressions from her trip. “Bagan is home to thousands of temples in a very small radius, and is usually a must see place on visiting Myanmar, just for the sheer beauty of it. Flying in over the town you see a landscape just filled with spires, some glistening gold and others in the traditional terracotta bricks. The feeling of great faith and spirituality surrounds visitors constantly. Never more than sitting at sunrise or sunset, watching the sun glide past. This temple Shwe Gu Gyi is a favorite with tourists. On taking off in the car I took my final frame of the temple while moving. The ethereal sense in the photo reflects the feeling of the town for me.”

“Z Craft Jetty in Bagan sees the dawn arrival of fruit, vegetables , flowers, and supplies from neighboring villages via small, wooden, motorized long boats. The action starts in the darkness before the sun rises and carries on till the sun breaks the horizon. It lasts for only about half an hour as the boats line the shore, unloading, then moving on to make room for the next inward-bound vessel. The arrival of goods sees a flurry of hundreds of people, dressed in patterned shirts and longhi, carrying loads that seem far greater than their body weight. The women seem to do most of the carrying and loading work. The awaiting trucks get packed up to great heights and everyone climbs on top of the loads to take to the local outdoor markets. But first they stop and drink a cup of tea or coffee with condensed milk, enjoyed hurriedly on squat stools that often resemble kids’ colored plastic furniture. It was a photographic shooting frenzy as colorful loads went onto each truck packed sky high.” “The faces of the Myanmar people are striking. Young girls are often adorned with the traditional thanaka (bark from a tree ground to make a sunscreen, that also doubles as a decorative element) on their faces. Walking in Yangon after photographing the local food market, I came across a brother and sister playing in a glass-fronted shop window. It was unclear what the shop sold, as it was closed. It was as if the children were on display, which I found quite an unusual photograph, especially since they seemed to be dressed in their Sunday best. The small boy ran away into the shop when I started to photograph, but his sister nervously posed for photos.”

