Petrina Tinslay is a leading and internationally acclaimed food, travel, interiors and lifestyle photographer with a unique aesthetic and distinctive portfolio spanning over twenty years. She is based in Sydney, Australia, but travels widely on assignment.

She has collaborated with some of the world’s most notable publications, advertising and design agencies and has travelled extensively around the world, working on an array of leading creative, editorial and commercial projects. She is committed to capturing and creating inspirational and memorable images that evoke both a mood and emotion with her trademark vision, attention to detail and approach to lighting.

Petrina has also photographed numerous award-winning, and bestselling cookbook titles, including multiple titles for internationally celebrated chefs and authors, Nigella Lawson, Donna Hay, Tyler Florence, Bill Granger, Michele Cranston, Delia Smith, Mark Best and Neil Perry.

Petrina is the recipient of many prestigious international awards, including the James Beard Foundation’s ‘Best Food Photography’ (winner in 2000 + nominated three times) , The Julia Child Award for ‘Best Photography’, ’Best Cookbook’ in the Glenfiddich Food & Drinks Awards, winner of the ‘Best Photography Book’ at the Paris Book Festival and winner in the ‘Best Food Photography’ category at the IACP Cookbook Awards, amongst numerous others.

Petrina has also been a keynote speaker at various international food and photography festivals and workshops about her award-winning work and her take on current trends in the industry.