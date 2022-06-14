Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature in Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region

Awash in stunning scenery, with a pace opposite the usual rush of everyday life, Utah’s Capitol Reef region is one of the best ways to maximize vacation time by doing less. This getaway inherently inspires visitors to forget about rushing off to the next the thing and to simply be present and immersed in natural beauty.

Well apart from the crowds and more high-traffic outdoor destinations in the state, this is the land of ancient, serene landscapes, world-class stargazing, and rolling rivers that wind like blue-green ribbons through red sandstone sculpted by millennia of erosion. Capitol Reef’s calm, quiet atmosphere, just three hours from Salt Lake City, is like a page out of the southwest’s past before four-wheel drive was ubiquitous (though the area’s restaurants and accommodations are thankfully quite contemporary).

In our increasingly connected world, this place has the power to truly rejuvenate by allowing you to leave behind some parts of modern life and rediscover something more timeless. From nights taking in expanses of star-filled skies, to meditative days fishing and exploring the quiet slot canyons of Capitol Reef National Park—this is the journey to connect with nature and yourself.