Plan With Care to Experience Natural Splendor In The Zion National Park Region of Utah

A land of dramatic panoramas, open roads, and skies rich with stars, the Southwestern U.S. makes an inspiring yet relaxed destination for a road trip. This weeklong loop around Southern Utah’s Zion National Park packs in a diverse activities, landscapes, and distinctive towns, with plenty of time to savor it all.

Start out at the gateway of the state’s first national park in the historic, oasis-like town of Springdale for an easygoing introduction to the mighty nature that awaits. A short (and scenic) drive away lies Utah’s iconic red rock country where the adventure opportunities and views are quite literally unparalleled. Then a quick journey alongside the park north takes visitors into desert alpine country at Brian Head, where the rich colors of the desert rocks meet fragrant mountain forests. Finish the loop in Kanab where a vibrant dining scene and pink sand dunes are a remarkable setting for a memorable send-off.

Throughout this select route you’ll come face-to-face with the sort of awe-inspiring nature that brings visitors from around the world to Southern Utah. These natural wonders, and the communities that call them home, are part of what makes the state tick—a way of life that invites guests to share their appreciation and respect for this place by traveling responsibly and with intention. Locals are friendly and often happy to share a tip about a favorite trail or must-see viewpoint, so be sure to ask around when supporting a local business to immerse yourself more deeply here. Roll the windows down, enjoy the ride and get to know one of the most beautiful places on earth.