Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region

Southern Utah’s iconic red rocks draw millions of visitors every year, and it’s easy to see why. Accessing awe-inspiring wilderness is easy and there’s adventure and something new to discover at every turn. Factor in the passionate communities that call these wild places home— with their own distinctive outdoor culture, ever-expanding array of bars and eateries, and cozy accommodations—and you have a veritable active vacation paradise.

Respecting local traditions, people, and the fragility of the land is essential, including a practice of Leave No Trace, avoiding over-trafficked areas and recreating responsibly, whether on foot, bike or off-highway vehicle (OHV). Check out Do it Like a Local for more information and specialized guides by sport and interest for even more beta (that’s rock-climbing lingo for tips).

While hopping on just about any trail is sure to impress, this journey seeks out some of the more under-the-radar spots so you can visit the Arches and Canyonlands region at its most tranquil and feel good about it too. Early morning starts are the way to go here (so you can beat the heat and the crowds). Read on for everything from local favorite hikes to mountain biking on the region’s famed slickrock terrain.