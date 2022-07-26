Scotland’s Epic Art and Design

Scotland may be world-famous for its stately castles, jagged sea cliffs, and verdant lochs—but it’s also a treasure trove of architecture, art, and design. The city of Dundee, for example, is a UNESCO City of Design and home to the awe-inspiring V&A Museum, a must-visit for any purveyor of Scottish design. And Glasgow holds countless architectural glories as well, from the Corinthian Club and Grand Central Hotel to the Glasgow Cathedral and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

This four-day tour will take you into the heart of Scotland’s two most artistically relevant cites: Glasgow and Dundee. You’ll discover the edgy outdoor murals, top-notch Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, and enigmatic architecture of Glasgow; and then you’ll venture about one-and-a-half hours to the northern shore of the Firth of Tay, where Dundee’s mind-blowing modern arts scene will impress even the most discerning art lover. By evening, you’ll peruse culinary masterpieces and eclectic nightlife, to boot. Get ready to be inspired.

