From Pristine Beaches to Verdant Hills, Connect with Nature in the British Virgin Islands
Swim with the resident sea life
Charter a customized day trip to Anegada with Dive BVI. Home to Horseshoe Reef, the world’s fourth-largest barrier coral reef, you’ll dive or snorkel alongside sharks, octopuses, colorful fish, and even sunken ships.
Trip Designer
The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board
The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board welcomes all visitors to their Caribbean paradise and is dedicated to helping travelers book their dream vacation. On bvitourism.com, you’ll find everything you need to plan the ultimate trip, from links to tourism partners to information on vendors and attractions throughout the 60 unspoiled islands.
    Checking out local artists at Allamanda Gallery
    Day 1
    Welcome to Tortola
    The adventure begins in Tortola where you’ll arrive by ferry or plane at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS). Because Tortola is a large island—it takes over an hour to drive from one side to the other—rent a car for the duration of your stay there and head to the “barefoot luxury” of Long Bay Resort. Nestled on the picturesque shore of Long Bay Beach, its location makes for an ideal spot to connect with nature. Spend the rest of the day hiking along green trails and swimming or snorkeling in the clear blue water. If you’re feeling bold, sign up for a surfing lesson through the hotel. Beachside massages and cocktails are also available.

    In the late afternoon, drive over to Soper’s Hole Marina, where you’ll find charming, pastel-colored architecture and excellent shopping at small businesses, including beach apparel and gifts at Arawak and photography of the British Virgin Islands at The Allamanda Gallery. Stick around for dinner at Pussers Landing West End where you can enjoy fish and chips and conch chowder in the iconic setting of a British pub.
    Day 2
    Explore Tortola’s wild side
    Tortola is home to Sage Mountain, a National Park and the highest peak in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Hike one of its 12 different trails while marveling at the breathtaking views of the hills and water that surround you. A triumph of conservation, you’ll discover many plants that can be hard to find elsewhere on the island, such as giant bullet woods, mountain guavas, and elephant-ear vines. After working up an appetite, fill up on a Calypso chicken wrap or one of the local specialties at Lady Sarah’s Farm, which serves a variety of dishes that incorporate organic produce from her garden.

    Tortola is BVI’s most populated island, so seeking less-traveled destinations and person-powered transport minimizes ecological impact and affords plenty of serenity too. Book a Secret Lagoon Mangrove Paddle trip with GroundSea Adventures BVI and explore Tortola’s pristine mangrove nurseries on kayaks or stand-up paddleboards (your pick). You’ll learn about the island’s rich history and see abundant wildlife like sea turtles, baby sharks, rays, and barracudas.

    Tonight, relax at one of Tortola’s top restaurants. Located in a historic West Indian cottage in Road Town, Dove’s menu is full of fusion dishes including pan-seared snapper with ponzu sauce, mango BBQ pork ribs, and passionfruit cheesecake.
    Kicking back at Soggy Dollar Bar on Jost Van Dyke’s White Bay
    Day 3
    Sail Away to Jost Van Dyke
    Now’s your chance to live out your deserted island fantasy. Meet up with Jost Van Dyke Scuba at Soper’s Hole Marina for a full-day eco-tour of Jost Van Dyke, the BVI’s smallest island, and its surrounding cays. Your first stop, Sandy Cay, is a 14-acre nature reserve that was once owned by Laurence Rockefeller. Here, you’ll hike Rockefeller’s renowned botanical trail and learn about its vegetation and wildlife. At Little JVD, discover secluded beaches and the little-known Blue Hole, a small area where a volcanic boulder sank deep into the turtle grass beds, creating a juvenile fish nursery with diverse marine life and rewarding snorkeling.

    After a lunch break at Foxy’s Taboo, a casual spot that boasts a view of Diamond Cay and extra fresh seafood, sail around Jost Van Dyke’s mesmerizing, rugged coastline and look for playful bottlenose dolphins. Finish your outing with some free time at White Bay, considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. It’s also home to Soggy Dollar Bar, an iconic bar known for its Painkiller.

    At the end of an action-packed day, have dinner at your hotel’s eco-friendly, farm-to-table eatery 1748 Restaurant—many herbs and vegetables come straight from the resort’s own garden.
    Rosewood Little Dix Bay
    Day 4
    Arrive in Virgin Gorda
    Spend your last morning in Tortola relaxing at Smuggler’s Cove, a serene beach where you’re likely to find only a handful of other people. On your way to the ferry in Road Town, stop for one last meal at Crandall’s Pastry Plus, a local spot that serves up crispy patties and johnny cakes. 

    From there, ride the ferry to Virgin Gorda—a quick taxi will get you to Rosewood Little Dix Bay. One of the most luxurious resorts in the British Virgin Islands, the property is also built with local materials and a leading example of sustainable ecotourism. Settle in and take your pick of the many available activities, including sailing, kayaking, and snorkeling along the half-mile beach. Cow Hill Trail located behind the hotel offers a scenic hike with views of the surrounding islands.

    For dinner, take a taxi to CocoMaya and watch the sunset from your table. If you time it right, the restaurant will be hosting one of their monthly full moon parties.
    Day 5
    See the natural wonders of Virgin Gorda
    Virgin Gorda lives up to its reputation as one of the most stunning islands in the Caribbean—you’ll spend the day learning why. Start off the morning with a session on Rosewood Little Dix Bay’s outdoor yoga platform with 25-mile panoramic views of the sea. Then keep your blood flowing by hiking across Little Fort National Park, a 36-acre nature sanctuary and home to historic Spanish fortress ruins. 

    Rosewood Little Dix Bay offers complimentary water taxi service to the seven secluded beaches on Virgin Gorda, including the remote island of Great Dog. Bring along a gourmet picnic packed by the hotel and enjoy lunch in your own private paradise.

    No trip to Virgin Gorda is complete without a visit to The Baths where the grottos and tidepools are perfect for snorkeling and exploring. If it’s fewer people and lots of vibrant marine life you’re after, diverge from the crowd and check out nearby Spring Bay National Park. Tonight, dine on Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken and blackened Mahi Mahi at The Restaurant at Leverick Bay while listening to live music.
    Day 6
    Discover Anegada’s secluded charm
    Isolated from the rest of the British Virgin Islands, Anegada remains a hidden gem for many travelers. Charter a customized day trip there with Dive BVI, who will also serve as your transportation throughout the day. The only coral island in the Virgin Islands’ volcanic chain, Anegada features the remarkable Horseshoe Reef, the world’s fourth-largest barrier coral reef, where you’ll dive or snorkel alongside sharks, octopuses, colorful fish, and even sunken ships.

    When you come up for air, pull up a chair at Cow Wreck Beach Bar and dig into local specialties like fresh lobster and conch fritters. Then, wade into the shallows and try your hand at the tricky sport of catch-and-release bonefishing with Danny’s Bonefishing. Before you leave, go flamingo watching at Anegada’s salt ponds, search for rare rock iguanas on the Bones Bight Nature Trail or visit the Anegada Iguana Headstart Facility. Learn about the BVI’s commitment to restoring the critically endangered species. You can also check out the mountains of conch shells discarded by fishermen with Kelly’s Land & Sea Tour

    Back at Rosewood Little Dix Bay, enjoy dinner at Reef House, a farm-to-table restaurant specializing in handcrafted cocktails and creative seasonal dishes like popcorn crab cakes, whole roasted cauliflower with coconut pistachio sauce, and honeydew ceviche made with the day’s fresh catch.
    Photo By @hollyhasted
    Day 7
    Say goodbye to paradise
    First thing in the morning, get in a last bit of snorkeling in the transparent waters of Savannah Bay, a lesser-known, tranquil beach. After a leisurely alfresco breakfast at Pavilion, take the resort’s 20-minute transfer by catamaran to Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS). There, check into the exclusive IAM Jet Centre and unwind in the private lounge, plug in using the complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and enjoy premium snacks and drinks before boarding your flight home.
