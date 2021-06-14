From Pristine Beaches to Verdant Hills, Connect with Nature in the British Virgin Islands

Isolated from the rest of the British Virgin Islands, Anegada
remains a hidden gem for many travelers. Charter a customized day trip there with Dive BVI
, who will also serve as your transportation throughout the day. The only coral island in the Virgin Islands’ volcanic chain, Anegada features the remarkable Horseshoe Reef
, the world’s fourth-largest barrier coral reef, where you’ll dive or snorkel alongside sharks, octopuses, colorful fish, and even sunken ships.
When you come up for air, pull up a chair at Cow Wreck Beach Bar
and dig into local specialties like fresh lobster and conch fritters. Then, wade into the shallows and try your hand at the tricky sport of catch-and-release bonefishing with Danny’s Bonefishing
. Before you leave, go flamingo watching at Anegada’s salt ponds, search for rare rock iguanas on the Bones Bight Nature Trail or visit the Anegada Iguana Headstart Facility
. Learn about the BVI’s commitment to restoring the critically endangered species. You can also check out the mountains of conch shells discarded by fishermen with Kelly’s Land & Sea Tour
.
Back at Rosewood Little Dix Bay, enjoy dinner at Reef House
, a farm-to-table restaurant specializing in handcrafted cocktails and creative seasonal dishes like popcorn crab cakes, whole roasted cauliflower with coconut pistachio sauce, and honeydew ceviche made with the day’s fresh catch.