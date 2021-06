From Pristine Beaches to Verdant Hills, Connect with Nature in the British Virgin Islands

Day 4

Arrive in Virgin Gorda

Spend your last morning in Tortola relaxing at Smuggler’s Cove , a serene beach where you’re likely to find only a handful of other people. On your way to the ferry in Road Town, stop for one last meal at Crandall’s Pastry Plus , a local spot that serves up crispy patties and johnny cakes.From there, ride the ferry to Virgin Gorda—a quick taxi will get you to Rosewood Little Dix Bay . One of the most luxurious resorts in the British Virgin Islands, the property is also built with local materials and a leading example of sustainable ecotourism. Settle in and take your pick of the many available activities, including sailing, kayaking, and snorkeling along the half-mile beach. Cow Hill Trail located behind the hotel offers a scenic hike with views of the surrounding islands.For dinner, take a taxi to CocoMaya and watch the sunset from your table. If you time it right, the restaurant will be hosting one of their monthly full moon parties