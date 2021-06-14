Where are you going?
Celebrate With a Trip of a Lifetime in the British Virgin Islands’ Luxe Villas
Trip Highlight
See sea life without getting wet
Ever wanted to go snorkeling without leaving the comfort of the boat? Spot sea turtles, eagle rays, and more in Eustatia Reef’s underwater paradise from a glass-bottom boat with Sea It Clear Tours. Then, motor over to Sir Richard Branson’s private nature sanctuary on Necker Island filled with playful lemurs, endangered rock iguanas, and rare birds.
Trip Designer
The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board
The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board welcomes all visitors to their Caribbean paradise and is dedicated to helping travelers book their dream vacation. On bvitourism.com, you’ll find everything you need to plan the ultimate trip, from links to tourism partners to information on vendors and attractions throughout the 60 unspoiled islands.
    Oil Nut Bay’s luxurious Cheemaun Beach Villa
    Day 1
    Welcome to the British Virgin Islands
    The adventure begins in Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands, where you and your travel companions will arrive by ferry or plane at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS) and take a short taxi ride to Trellis Bay Dock. There, catch Oil Nut Bay’s private charter boat for a scenic trip to Virgin Gorda and check into Cheemaun Beach Villa, a sprawling three-bedroom property equipped with luxurious home-away-from-home comforts like a gourmet kitchen, patio grill, and indoor and outdoor dining areas.  

    With direct access to the beach and a six-passenger electric cart for transportation, you’ll have easy access to all the activities and dining Oil Nut Bay has to offer, including snorkeling, paddle sports, a spa, hiking trails, and tennis courts. Tonight, kick back and relax with a poolside dinner of brick-oven pizza and sushi at the onsite Beach Club Restaurant, and sip a Mai Tai or two next to the sea turtle-filled bay.
    Day 2
    Indulge in Virgin Gorda
    Set on the Eastern tip of Virgin Gorda, Oil Nut Bay offers phenomenal views of the sparkling blue bay where the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea meet. Start the morning off right with an outdoor yoga class, suitable for the whole fam or group, followed by an in-villa breakfast prepared by your personal chef. 

    Take the resort’s complimentary boat ride to Gun Creek Dock and grab a taxi to take you to the awe-inspiring Baths. The result of ancient volcanic activity, the National Park’s towering granite boulders (some as large as 40 feet) form a series of secret rock pools, caves, and tunnels that are invigorating to explore. Hike down the short trail through the Baths to Devil’s Bay National Park, a tranquil, horseshoe-shaped beach that many call the most beautiful in Virgin Gorda for some lounging and snorkeling in the turquoise water.

    Because there’s so much to see and do in Virgin Gorda, spend the afternoon on a guided tour with White Oleander’s Mini Mokes. (Riding around in these adorable, candy-colored vehicles is a can’t-miss Caribbean experience in itself.) Grab some sinfully delicious BBQ at Hog Heaven before stopping at all the must-see spots in town, including the Copper Mine, a National Park surrounding the ruins of an abandoned 19th-century mine, and Savannah Bay, one of the largest beaches on the island. Come dinnertime, dig into creative, seasonal dishes including bacon seared scallops and grilled mango salad while swapping stories about the day at Oil Nut Bay’s Nova.
    Day 3
    Escape to Anegada
    The only coral island in the Virgin Islands' volcanic chain, Anegada’s salt marshes and low sea grape landscape feel like a totally different world. To get there, hop aboard Oil Nut Bay’s excursion boat and meet up with Kelly’s Land and Sea Tours. In addition to rays, sharks, sea turtles, and flamingos, you’ll see Anegada’s famous conch shell mounds. These towering dunes of empty conch shells first formed over hundreds of years as fishermen toss the remains of their catch and serve as man-made nursery and reef for other marine life.

    Seafood doesn’t come any fresher than it does at Anegada Beach Club. Stop for lunch—the lobster pizza, cracked conch fritters, and fish and chips come highly recommended—before some family bonding time at Tommy Gaunt Kitesurfing, one of the best kitesurfing schools in the territory. With waist-deep water and no waves breaking inside the reef, it’s a laid-back setting for learning (and maybe wiping out once or twice).
    Dinner with sunset views at Oil Nut Bay’s The Pavilion
    Day 4
    Go eco-exploring
    Ever wanted to go snorkeling without leaving the comfort of the boat? Spot sea turtles, eagle rays, and more in Eustatia Reef’s underwater paradise from a glass-bottom boat with Sea It Clear Tours. Then, motor over to Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson’s exclusive private nature sanctuary filled with playful lemurs, endangered rock iguanas, and rare birds. That evening, enjoy a decadent last dinner on the island back at Oil Nut Bay’s The Pavilion—think honey nut baked brie, confit duck leg, and lobster mac and cheese—before gathering around the fire pit with a rum Old Fashioned.
    Live the high life at Alfresco Villa in Tortola.
    Day 5
    Arrive in Tortola
    After a filling, beachside breakfast at your villa, spend your last few hours in Virgin Gorda enjoying the view at one of the lookouts or paddleboarding with the crew. Once you’re ready, take the resort’s boat to Trellis Bay Dock back in Tortola, where you can pick up your rental car for the rest of your vacation. (Villas of Tortola, the hosts of your villa while you’re here, can help make arrangements in advance.)

    You’ll be staying at Alfresco Villa, a three-bedroom property on Long Bay Beach that boasts a covered dining porch, an infinity pool, an outdoor shower, and a deck with a gas grill. Set on the mountainous side of Tortola, the villa is perched up on the hills and within walking distance of the beach. Relax by the pool soaking in the views of the so-blue-it-can’t-be-real water before driving to D'Coal Pot for a Caribbean meal of jerk-rubbed pork chop with mango chutney and coconut shrimp.
    Shake things up with BVI Heritage Dancers.
    Day 6
    Experience culture on the western end of Tortola
    The vibrant hub of the British Virgin Islands—and home to over 80 percent of the population—Tortola is a rich place to immerse yourself in the rich local culture. Begin with an in-villa dance class from the BVI Heritage Dancers, a folk-dance group that performs traditional dances like quadrille. Next, tour Callwood's Rum Distillery, one of the oldest in the Caribbean, where the family still makes rum with pure cane juice, the way it was made four hundred years ago. Grab a couple bottles for later before heading to Quito's Gazebo for lunch and reggae music on Cane Garden Bay Beach. Take a swim and watch the dolphins playing before driving over to the Fisherman’s Wharf in Carrot Bay.

    Do you hear the conch shell blowing? That’s an alert to locals that fresh fish, lobster, and other seafood is on the way. As the fishermen come ashore, you can pick and purchase fresh fish for consumption, and in your case, for tonight’s private dinner. Bring your catch back to your villa to be prepared by Chef Kenneth Molyneux of Tropical Fusion Beach Bar and Grill. He’ll cook the British Virgin Islands’ national dish, fish and fungi (a Caribbean take on polenta), or whatever your group desires.
    Learn about organic and environmentally friendly farming at Good Moon Farm.
    Day 7
    Discover the Eastern End of Tortola
    Today’s adventure begins with a strong cup of coffee and comfort food like chicken and waffles and blueberry pancakes at Omar's Cafe in Soper’s Hole, a charming marina with picturesque, pastel-colored architecture. Once you’re fueled up, take the one-hour scenic drive to Good Moon Farm, an organic orchard, and learn about the flora and fauna of the British Virgin Islands. Afterward, explore the capital of Road Town and walk historic Main Street, pausing to look at landmarks like a post office built in the mid-1800s and St. George's Anglican Church.

    Hungry? Stop for lunch at Lady Sarah's Farm, an oasis in the middle of bustling Road Town, to enjoy a selection of farm-to-table treats like spinach and smoked salmon quiche, coconut bread pudding, and watermelon lemonade. When you’re finished eating, visit the neighboring Old Government House, the historic government residence that once hosted visits from Queen Elizabeth II and other royals.

    For a dreamy final evening, head to Bananakeet Restaurant. Nestled over the village of Carrot Bay, it’s well-positioned for postcard-worthy sunset views, made all the more enjoyable by live music and savory dishes such as grilled steak topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and Gorgonzola cheese.
    Day 8
    Last Day in Paradise
    Spend your last morning in the British Virgin Islands having an indulgent breakfast in your villa and taking a morning dip in Long Bay. When you must, make the one-hour drive back to Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS). There, check into the exclusive IAM Jet Centre and unwind in the private lounge with snacks and drinks or reconnect with the real world using the complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi before boarding your flight home. Until next time!
