Celebrate With a Trip of a Lifetime in the British Virgin Islands’ Luxe Villas

Set on the Eastern tip of Virgin Gorda, Oil Nut Bay offers phenomenal views of the sparkling blue bay where the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea meet. Start the morning off right with an outdoor yoga class, suitable for the whole fam or group, followed by an in-villa breakfast prepared by your personal chef.
Take the resort’s complimentary boat ride to Gun Creek Dock and grab a taxi to take you to the awe-inspiring Baths
. The result of ancient volcanic activity, the National Park’s towering granite boulders (some as large as 40 feet) form a series of secret rock pools, caves, and tunnels that are invigorating to explore. Hike down the short trail through the Baths to Devil’s Bay National Park
, a tranquil, horseshoe-shaped beach that many call the most beautiful in Virgin Gorda for some lounging and snorkeling in the turquoise water.
Because there’s so much to see and do in Virgin Gorda, spend the afternoon on a guided tour with White Oleander’s Mini Mokes
. (Riding around in these adorable, candy-colored vehicles is a can’t-miss Caribbean experience in itself.) Grab some sinfully delicious BBQ at Hog Heaven
before stopping at all the must-see spots in town, including the Copper Mine
, a National Park surrounding the ruins of an abandoned 19th-century mine, and Savannah Bay
, one of the largest beaches on the island. Come dinnertime, dig into creative, seasonal dishes including bacon seared scallops and grilled mango salad while swapping stories about the day at Oil Nut Bay’s Nova
.