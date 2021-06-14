Where are you going?
Discover the Romance of the British Virgin Islands on a Private Yacht
Hunt for History Underwater
Dive into another world at RMS Rhone, a historic marine park built around a Royal Mail Steamer that sank during a hurricane in 1867. Remarkably, much of the ship is still intact.
The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board
The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board welcomes all visitors to their Caribbean paradise and is dedicated to helping travelers book their dream vacation. On bvitourism.com, you’ll find everything you need to plan the ultimate trip, from links to tourism partners to information on vendors and attractions throughout the 60 unspoiled islands.
  • Original image 1 setting sail from tortola sml.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 1
    Arrive in Tortola and set sail
    For the next seven days your home base will be a luxury yacht charter from The Moorings. When booking your boat, choose from a variety of options, including extravagant monohulls and intimate catamarans, and decide if you want to hire a captain, skipper, and chef or go solo. After arriving in Tortola by ferry or by plane at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS), a Moorings representative will greet you and accompany you to the marina. 

    As soon as you make yourself comfortable, set sail for Norman Island, the reputed inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. While it’s rumored that its mysterious caves served as a hiding place for pirate treasure, you’re more likely to find some of the best snorkeling in the British Virgin Islands. Pro tip: Bring an underwater flashlight so you can swim deeper into the darkness and better spot large schools of colorful fish and walls patchworked with red sponge and orange cup coral. When you return to the yacht, get ready for live reggae music and dinner at Pirates Bight, a bustling restaurant set right on the beach in front of the spectacular, sparkling bay where you’ll moor for the evening.
  • Original image 2 norman island sml.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Discover the natural beauty of Norman Island and the Indians
    In the morning, go ashore on Norman Island—where the only inhabitants you’ll meet are the wild goats—to hike the trails and take in the fresh morning breeze and breathtaking views. Next, motor straight over to The Indians archipelago, a National Park and an excellent site for snorkelers and all levels of divers. There’s something to please everyone here, from a thrilling underwater tunnel to a coral reef populated with eels, parrotfish, blue tang, and more. 

    Once you’re fully rested, head over to Great Harbour on Peter Island for an exclusive night at a beautiful beachside location only accessible by boat, Oceans 7 Yacht Club Restaurant. Their festive, themed events, including pig roasts, DJ sets, and deck parties, have become popular with tourists and locals alike.
  • Original image 3 cooper island brewery sml.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Take a tour of Cooper Island’s environmentally sustainable brewery.
    Day 3
    Dive into another world at RMS Rhone Marine Park and Cooper Island
    If you only had time for one dive in the British Virgin Islands, many would argue that the RMS Rhone Marine Park should be it. After you finish breakfast on the boat, sail to this historic National Park built around a Royal Mail Steamer that sank during a hurricane in 1867. Remarkably, much of the ship is still intact, including decking, parts of the rigging, the steam engine, and a massive 15-foot propeller. In addition to the wreck itself, you’ll see an array of exotic wildlife that has made its home in the seagrass beds and reef, such as sea turtle, octopus, barracuda, giant grouper, and moray eel.

    In the early afternoon, head to Cooper Island, a dreamy, eco-friendly resort on a private island with eight beachfront guest rooms nestled among the palm trees and tropical flowers. Spend the rest of the day chilling on the pristine beach, sampling rare aged rums, snorkeling at Cistern Point, or visiting the microbrewery. Come dinnertime, cozy up and watch the sunset over the water from a deck chair at the hotel restaurant.
  • Original image 4 beach club at oil nut bay sml.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Enjoy a poolside dinner at Oil Nut Bay’s Beach Club.
    Day 4
    Explore geological wonders on Virgin Gorda
    After working up an appetite on an early morning hike of Cooper Island’s nature trails—make sure to stop and take in the stunning views of Manchioneel Bay—replenish your energy with a big breakfast of organic espresso and home baked pastries at the resort’s Coffee Box. 

    Your next destination is Virgin Gorda, home of the National Park and geological wonder the Baths. Created by underwater volcanic activity, this collection of towering granite boulders (some as large as 40 feet in diameter) forms an otherworldly playground of tunnels, caves, and crystal-clear pools. When you’re finished snorkeling and exploring, hike up to the top of the park and enjoy a delicious jerk chicken sandwich at the Top of the Baths.

    Once you’re ready, sail to North Sound and take a stop at Leverick Bay Resort and Marina. There you’ll find charming shops—check out the brightly-colored sarongs and swimwear at Arawak—as well as The Restaurant at Leverick Bay, which holds weekly beach BBQs. Don’t forget to fuel up and restock at the grocery store before leaving.

    Head over to Oil Nut Bay, a luxury resort spread across 400 pristine acres on the eastern tip of Virgin Gorda. Leave your yacht in the Marina Village and make your way to Nova Restaurant for your complimentary Rum Punch Toast to celebrate your arrival. During your time at Oil Nut Bay you can take full advantage of all the amenities on property, perhaps starting with a dip and lazy poolside dinner of sushi, lobster pizza, or spicy miso wings at The Beach Club.
  • Original image 5 scrub island resort spa marina sml.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Scrub Island’s private paradise
    Day 5
    Experience Caribbean luxury at Oil Nut Bay, Virgin Gorda
    Begin your morning with a leisurely breakfast back at Nova Restaurant. Built on an expansive deck that hangs out over Deep Bay, this stylish outdoor restaurant features overwater hammocks, sun loungers, and even a suspended swimming pool—perfect for soaking up the sun, daydreaming, and enjoying a plate or two of duck hash or avocado sourdough toast with goat cheese. 

    Take your time and enjoy a few of the many onsite activities, including hiking any of the five trails with sweeping views, snorkeling in the surrounding reefs, kitesurfing, tennis, and complimentary yoga classes.

    Put the wind in your sails as you say goodbye to Virgin Gorda and set out for Scrub Island, a private island resort dotted with secluded beaches. For a truly entrancing experience, book a candlelit dinner on Donovan’s Beach, an open-air restaurant featuring creative dishes like bacon-wrapped scallops, grilled shrimp with coconut curry sauce, and blueberry crème brûlée.
  • Original image 6 option 1 yolo night kayaking sml.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Get an unparalleled view of the ocean floor on YOLO Adventures BVI’s see-through kayak.
    Day 6
    Enjoy total privacy on Scrub Island
    During your final full day in the British Virgin Islands, begin by indulging in a breakfast at Donovan’s Reef of the standard eggs benedict alongside twists on local cuisine like morning roti (tortilla with cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, and jerk pork) and Caribbean shrimp and grits. From fishing to hiking the volcanic island’s 230 acres, the resort has a seemingly endless list of activities to keep you busy. If you’re craving a little pampering instead, consider scheduling an outdoor beach massage at Ixora Spa where you can listen to the seductive sounds of the waves during your treatment.

    For a one-of-a-kind experience, set out for a night kayak with YOLOBVI. LED lights shine through a completely see-through kayak down to the seafloor below. The adventure departs from the dock at Scrub Island, so you can enjoy an evening meal on your boat when you return
  • Original markoshinkai lg.jpg?1623699289?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Tortola
    Photo By @markoshinkai
    Day 7
    Say goodbye to paradise
    Perhaps enjoy a morning saying farewell to the waters of BVI with a last snorkel or secluded beach visit before you sail back into the Marina Trellis Bay. The Moorings will provide you a farewell drink before where you conveniently return your boat and walk straight into the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS). There, check into the exclusive IAM Jet Centre and unwind in the private lounge or reconnect with the real world using the complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi before boarding your flight.

    If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye, extend your trip a couple nights at The Mariner Yacht Club Hotel and explore everything that Tortola has to offer from a historic rum distillery to picturesque, secluded beaches.
