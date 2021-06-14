Discover the Romance of the British Virgin Islands on a Private Yacht

After working up an appetite on an early morning hike of Cooper Island’s nature trails—make sure to stop and take in the stunning views of Manchioneel Bay
—replenish your energy with a big breakfast of organic espresso and home baked pastries at the resort’s Coffee Box.
Your next destination is Virgin Gorda, home of the National Park and geological wonder the Baths
. Created by underwater volcanic activity, this collection of towering granite boulders (some as large as 40 feet in diameter) forms an otherworldly playground of tunnels, caves, and crystal-clear pools. When you’re finished snorkeling and exploring, hike up to the top of the park and enjoy a delicious jerk chicken sandwich at the Top of the Baths
.
Once you’re ready, sail to North Sound and take a stop at Leverick Bay Resort and Marina
. There you’ll find charming shops—check out the brightly-colored sarongs and swimwear at Arawak—as well as The Restaurant at Leverick Bay
, which holds weekly beach BBQs. Don’t forget to fuel up and restock at the grocery store before leaving.
Head over to Oil Nut Bay, a luxury resort spread across 400 pristine acres on the eastern tip of Virgin Gorda. Leave your yacht in the Marina Village
and make your way to Nova Restaurant for your complimentary Rum Punch Toast to celebrate your arrival. During your time at Oil Nut Bay you can take full advantage of all the amenities on property, perhaps starting with a dip and lazy poolside dinner of sushi, lobster pizza, or spicy miso wings at The Beach Club.