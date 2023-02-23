How to Connect with Nature in Charlotte’s Abundant Green Spaces

Within its thriving urban environment, Charlotte makes the most of its outdoor landscape with well-planned green spaces and plenty of access to the water of the Catawba River. Freedom Park is a jewel of the city, encompassing 98 acres, including a seven-acre lake and paved walking trail. Whether you wish to stroll through natural areas, spend time on the water, or bike through urban neighborhoods, this four-day itinerary allows you to immerse yourself in the Queen City as it delights you with how you can encounter nature in multiple ways.

Get ready for adrenaline-focused active adventures and relaxing organic outdoor exploration alike, with strategically planned activities, such as brewery and culinary stops, in between. Plus, you can opt for eco-friendly accommodations that prioritize earth-friendly practices for a stay that’s good in more ways than one.