Enjoy an Unforgettable Weekend Getaway Filled with Unique Charlotte Experiences

Explore museum exhibitions, ride the light rail, and take a cocktail class in a three-day itinerary filled with this North Carolina city’s many delights

NoDa Neighborhood

NoDa Neighborhood

Courtesy of CRVA

Those seeking a creative, stimulating trip full of inspiration will enjoy the eclectic vibe and urban experience of Charlotte, North Carolina. This three-day itinerary starts with a full day exploring the city by way of its charming light rail, an easy way to navigate thanks to 26 stops, each with different neighborhoods to explore. The last day delves into culture via downtown museums, many with temporary exhibitions celebrating art and sport. Sandwiched in between is a full day of adventure to allow time to be active and explore the Queen City differently—on the water. Choose your own adventure as you kayak on or zipline over the waterway. Whether you’re traveling with a friend or group, your partner, or the whole family, this multifaceted vacation has something for everyone.

Day 1Ride the Rail to Explore Charlotte

Once you arrive in Charlotte, check into the 20-room Duke Mansion. This 4.5-acre boutique property is on the National Register of Historic Places and houses the Mary D.B.T. Semans Gardens, where you can walk among historic trees or find a shady spot to read a book during your stay.

Board the LYNX Blue Line to NoDa (short for North Davidson) and grab coffee and food at Smelly Cat or Amelie’s French Bakery. Stroll the street and peruse the colorful wares at Pura Vida Worldly Art, and if you’re in town on the weekend, shop the outdoor artisan and vintage vendors that take residence on the sidewalks. Before leaving NoDa, sample a microbrew at The Chamber by Wooden Robot, conveniently next to the LYNX station.

Next, head to Brooklyn Village Station to immerse yourself in the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. The current Visions: A Study of Form exhibit runs through May 21, 2023, and celebrates African American artists’ abstract and natural works. Other notable events include live jazz performances, a cinema series, and rooftop yoga, all found on their calendar.

Another worthy stop is East/West Boulevard Station, where you’ll find the historic Atherton Mill. Browse boutiques like The Golden Carrot and Society Social, take a cocktail class at The Cocktailery, and end with pre-dinner appetizers at Trolley Barn Fermentory. A relaxing end to a busy first day is dinner and drinks at Supperland, housed in a restored church. Savor their Seafood Tower, try the Wagyu Pot Roast, or opt for the reservation-only Speakeasy to end your day with light bites and cocktail pairings.
Day 2Find Outdoor Adventure in the City

Many flock to Charlotte for its extensive urban experiences, but just outside of the city, adventure awaits at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, where you can spend a full day—from outdoor activities to dinner on site. First, take on whitewater rafting, where you’ll navigate the Class II-IV rapids with an experienced guide. Then, traverse some of the 50-plus miles of trails on bike or foot.

For even more of an adrenaline rush, jump from a 100-foot ramp with the safety of a belay system or zipline high above the rapids. More laidback options include regularly scheduled yoga classes and a nighttime walk under an illuminated installation that tells the Whitewater story.

Whether you plan activities with your group or divide and conquer based on interest, everyone can come together for Adventure Dining at the end of the day. Experiences include the River’s Edge Craft Dinner, which consists of a four-course meal with custom beer pairings from local breweries.
Day 3Check Out Charlotte’s Downtown Museums

Whether you’re an avid fan or simply race-car-curious, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is a must while in the Queen City. Charlotte became a NASCAR hub when Ford Motor Co. chose Charlotte as the location for their first racing team in the mid-1950s. And 2023 is the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, commemorated with exhibits like Glory Road at the Hall of Fame. Visitors can also learn about racing’s greatest in the Hall of Honor or compete in an interactive challenge to fuel a racecar and change its tire as quickly as possible.

While downtown, open your mind at Discovery Place Science as you explore exhibitions and watch a live science demonstration on stage. Another highlight is the IMAX theatre, with current movies focusing on volcanoes, rainforests, and the stars. Between museums, wander through The Green, where kids of all ages can enjoy book-themed attractions in an urban park setting.

Make your last destination the Mint Museum to observe beautiful European, contemporary, and American art collections housed in a geometric, five-story building. The new exhibit Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds closes on May 21, 2023, and Charlotte is its only East Coast stop. You’ll see 40 landscape-centric works by the famed artist, and if you’re there on a Wednesday, plan to head to the Drop-in Art Program to make your own work of art. After viewing the art, dine at the museum’s restaurant, Mariposa. Pro tip: If timing aligns, make a reservation for their Friday Culture and Cuisine Date Night.
