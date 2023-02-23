Enjoy an Unforgettable Weekend Getaway Filled with Unique Charlotte Experiences

Those seeking a creative, stimulating trip full of inspiration will enjoy the eclectic vibe and urban experience of Charlotte, North Carolina. This three-day itinerary starts with a full day exploring the city by way of its charming light rail, an easy way to navigate thanks to 26 stops, each with different neighborhoods to explore. The last day delves into culture via downtown museums, many with temporary exhibitions celebrating art and sport. Sandwiched in between is a full day of adventure to allow time to be active and explore the Queen City differently—on the water. Choose your own adventure as you kayak on or zipline over the waterway. Whether you’re traveling with a friend or group, your partner, or the whole family, this multifaceted vacation has something for everyone.