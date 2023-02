Enjoy an Unforgettable Weekend Getaway Filled with Unique Charlotte Experiences

Whether you’re an avid fan or simply race-car-curious, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is a must while in the Queen City. Charlotte became a NASCAR hub when Ford Motor Co. chose Charlotte as the location for their first racing team in the mid-1950s. And 2023 is the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, commemorated with exhibits likeat the Hall of Fame. Visitors can also learn about racing’s greatest in theor compete in an interactive challenge to fuel a racecar and change its tire as quickly as possible.While downtown, open your mind at Discovery Place Science as you explore exhibitions and watch a live science demonstration on stage. Another highlight is the IMAX theatre, with current movies focusing on volcanoes, rainforests, and the stars. Between museums, wander through The Green , where kids of all ages can enjoy book-themed attractions in an urban park setting.Make your last destination the Mint Museum to observe beautiful European, contemporary, and American art collections housed in a geometric, five-story building. The new exhibitcloses on May 21, 2023, and Charlotte is its only East Coast stop. You’ll see 40 landscape-centric works by the famed artist, and if you’re there on a Wednesday, plan to head to the Drop-in Art Program to make your own work of art. After viewing the art, dine at the museum’s restaurant, Mariposa. Pro tip: If timing aligns, make a reservation for their Friday Culture and Cuisine Date Night