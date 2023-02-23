Feast Your Way Through This Destination’s Delicious, Thriving Culinary Scene

With nearly 200 restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from around the world, food is where Charlotte, North Carolina truly flourishes. Plan a four-day trip to immerse yourself in its vibrant culinary scene between visits to museums, green spaces, and local shops. With this itinerary as your guide, you’ll experience cultures, heritage, and cuisine, all blending beautifully to create a food lover’s paradise against an urban backdrop. Whether you enjoy steak and potatoes or Italian and Peruvian flavors, you can find those and more on this ultimate culinary adventure.