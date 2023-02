Feast Your Way Through This Destination’s Delicious, Thriving Culinary Scene

On a food-focused trip, staying at accommodations with a quality restaurant is paramount. The Dunhill Hotel offers award-winning boutique accommodations in the heart of the city, close to several urban parks well-suited for morning walks. Its on-site restaurant, The Asbury, is named for architect Louis Asbury, Sr., who designed the building in 1929, and serves breakfast, brunch, and dinner.Dine in a Midcentury Modern setting at Good Food on Montford , which puts an eclectic spin on small-plate dining with its philosophy of “taste without borders.” This creative approach makes for a diverse meal, with dishes such as falafel with pickled cucumber and tzatziki and Korean beef over crispy rice. Or, if you want to relax and stay in, order the Warm Kale Salad and the Pan Roasted Salmon via room service at The Dunhill.If you time your trip right, curate flavors for your palate during Savor Charlotte in March. This event involves the city’s most notable chefs, mixologists, and restauranteurs, each bringing out their best for culinary experiences that you can enjoy at a single establishment or by restaurant-hopping from course to course.For dinner, head to a renovated Dairy Queen to sample the cuisine at Milkbread . Conceptualized by James Beard nominee Joe Kindred, the restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.—so you could also try one of their famous Milkbread Cinny Rolls to start your day. For an evening meal, opt for the Hot Dip, an Eastern Carolina crispy chicken sandwich (also available as a plant-based version), or the Momo Salad with bacon, breadcrumbs, and buttermilk dressing.And save room for innovative after-dinner drinks (which often come with a floral garnish) at Haberdish . Toast to your trip with a house-made craft cocktail like the Cup of Kindness, featuring pineapple, lemon, sesame-macadamia orgeat, and nutmeg.