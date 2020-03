Discover the Classic and Cool Vibe of Vienna

Day 5

Cultural Giants

It is almost impossible to overstate the impact that Vienna’s intellectual life at the turn of the 20th century had on Western culture. During that time, artists who were active included Gustav Klimt, Oscar Kokoschka, and Egon Schiele; Arnold Schoenberg and Alban Berg were creating revolutionary musical compositions; the Jugendstil School and Adolf Loos would have an impact on architecture far beyond Austria while Ludwig Wittgenstein’s philosophy echoes to this day. Rainer Marie Rilke remains one of the most widely read poets to have written in German.Today, you’ll get a taste of just two aspects of that period. Start in the morning with a visit to Sigmund Freud’s house. The Freud Museum occupies the apartment where he lived from 1891 to 1938, in the Alsergrund neighborhood to the north of Vienna’s historic heart. This is where he also had his practice and did most of his major writing. The museum covers not just Freud himself, but the entire history of psychoanalysis and the works of other thinkers who followed Freud.It’s a 15-minute walk from the Freud Museum to the Café Landtmann for lunch, and you may be literally following in Freud’s footsteps—he was a regular at the café.Next up is the Secession Building . With its golden dome, the landmark constructed in 1897 to designs by José Maria Olbrich is impossible to miss as it features murals designed by Gustav Klimt on its façade. The building has temporary exhibitions by artists who continue the tradition of the original artists of the Secession movement—reimaging what art is and what it can achieve.A 10-minute walk towards the historic heart of Vienna will bring you to the Loos American Bar . The tiny space (some 300 square feet) was designed by the influential architect Alfred Loos. It first opened in 1908 and, after falling on some hard times, was lovingly restored in 1995. With its paneled ceiling and marble floor looking like new, the space is once again as glamorous as it was when Marlene Dietrich and Orson Welles came here to sip Manhattans. You might follow up drinks here with dinner at Restaurant 1070.