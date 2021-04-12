Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region

There are multiple ways to get to Moab for travelers who are flying. If you’re renting a car, opt for a vehicle with all-wheel drive and higher ground clearance. (Four-wheel drive isn’t essential, but something more than your typical sedan could come in handy on dirt roads.) Driving from Salt Lake City takes just under four hours. Flights to Canyonlands Regional Airport (the closest airport to Moab) are available from Denver and Salt Lake City. Ease into the red rock landscape with a stay at Under Canvas
, a glamping resort 12 miles north of Moab. It’s a chill, scenic spot to relax at after travelling and to enjoy unrivaled stargazing.
After a sunrise coffee overlooking the desert, check out and get ready to lace up your boots and get dirty for the first hike of the trip. Corona Arch
, one of the top trails outside the park is just an hour from Under Canvas. Pack plenty of water (at least two liters per person) along with snacks, sun protection, and an extra layer or two. The three-mile hike features three arches with a few steep cable and ladder sections for an adrenaline rush.
Like many trails in the region, it covers large expanses of slickrock where there isn’t a defined path. Instead you’ll need to follow rock cairns (stacked rocks) that mark the trail. Cairns are essential for navigating in the desert—be sure not to disturb them or add your own when enjoying a trail.
Head into Moab after working up an appetite. There’s a thriving and international dining scene with options for every palate and budget. Some highlights include 98 Center Moab
for Vietnamese fusion fare, the classic Moab Diner
, the upscale Desert Bistro
and local favorite food truck Quesadilla Mobilia
. Plan to stay the next two nights in Moab. Book a room, townhouse, or bungalow at the historic Moab Springs Ranch
. You’ll have easy access to town and a book to relax with after your daily adventures.