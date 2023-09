Immerse Yourself in Colombia’s Rich, Romantic History

Gain fascinating insight into the Indigenous culinary world of Cartagena’s Caribbean coast on an epicurean tour that begins in the town’s labyrinthine central market, Mercado Bazurto. A local chef will help guide you through the bounteous stalls of fresh fish, fruits, and vegetables to select the ingredients required to cook a typical local lunch that you’ll later create together in a private colonial house. Your cooking adventure begins with a refreshing Colombian soda to revive you after the beautiful chaos of the market. Then, be prepared to learn from a culinary master—skills you can bring home with you—before digging into the delicious dishes you’ve helped make yourself. Savor every bite of the distinctive flavors of the Indigenous flavor profile.The last full day of your Colombian adventure deserves a boat ride on the Caribbean Sea, the best way to take in the salty air and really explore the northern coast of this fascinatingly diverse country. For your spectacular exploration of the 23 coral islands that make up the Rosario Islands, you will be picked up from your hotel by a private guide, who will take you to the nearby Santa Cruz Pier. There, a private motorboat awaits with your captain and a selection of drinks and snacks.As you set off, know that it will be an eco-friendly visit. The Rosario Islands are one of Colombia’s 46 National Nature Parks, a designation that protects its important coral reefs and rich marine habitat that’s one of the most diverse marine ecosystems in all of Colombia. The park has an extension of nearly 297,000 marine and land acres and is associated with marine pastures, mangroves, and numerous species of algae, as well as a variety of animals that feed the coral and fish life that inhabit the reefs. To get there, enjoy an hour of on-the-water bliss through the Bahia de Cartagena and then into the open sea, passing through the Bocachica Strait between the colonial forts of Batería de San José and Fuerte de San Fernando. After lunch in one of the islands’ restaurants, relax on the beach or take a walk along the coast. This is an exclusive transport and guide service; however, please be prepared to share the beach and the restaurant facilities with other guests and day-trippers.On your departure day, you’ll set out for the Cartagena Airport, approximately 30 minutes away, with a private driver and English-speaking guide, as you bid farewell to this enchanting country.