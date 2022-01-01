Yana Frigelis is the founder behind the lifestyle blog, NoMad Luxuries as well as a freelance travel writer for various publications like Departures, AFAR and YOLO Journal. As an avid traveler, Yana has shared tea with bedouins in Petra, camped in the desert in Morocco and harvested olives in the Greek countryside. It’s her passion for travel, meeting new people and sharing hidden gems that brought her to the next chapter of her career. She recently moved to Athens, Greece where she is focusing her attention on the hospitality and tourism industry. She recently launched The NoMad Edit, a lifestyle concept explored through found treasures, travel journals, unique projects and their own designs. Mediterranean-centric with a global approach.