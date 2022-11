Dana Point, Southern California’s original surf town, brings together the best of luxury amenities and laid-back surf culture to create one idyllic destination. In Dana Point, you can get down to business and surf at Salt Creek. You can drink in the beach vibes and the fine wines. It’s a place with sophistication and taste, and yet it’s casual. Flip-flops-for-every-occasion casual. Dana Point isn’t just a place, it’s a way of life.