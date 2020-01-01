A 5-Day Spa & Wellness Getaway in Southern California

Day 5

Depart

A wellness vacation, ideally, is more than just a break from the everyday. While you’ll have to leave behind the California sunshine, clean ocean breezes, and walks where the smell of eucalyptus trees fills the air, you will hopefully be taking with you a new determination to pursue wellness at home. Products from The Ranch at Laguna Beach should provide some reminders, and wherever you go, you’ll have new insights on everything from your chakras to mindful meditation techniques. If the memory of waking up feeling centered and excited for a day of yoga begins to fade, there’s a simple prescription: Return to Dana Point and Laguna Beach as soon as possible.