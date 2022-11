Hello, I am a New York-based writer/journalist and editor.

I’ve written stories for Rhapsody, Hemispheres, the New York Times, Spin, the Guardian, Elle, Jetsetter, British Vogue, Afar, Garden Design, Travel & Leisure, Condé Nast Traveller, Sherman’s Travel, Blender, Monocle, New York, Wallpaper* and Nylon.