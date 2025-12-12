Born in London and raised in Warsaw, Poland, and Ketchum, Idaho, Teddy Minford has spent her life traveling. Focusing on hotels, food, adventure, and art, her writing has taken her all over the world, from tree-house hotels in Sri Lanka to remote wineries in Argentina. Her words can be found in Fodor’s, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, and Travel + Leisure, and she’s the author of a guidebook to the Hamptons, Long Island, and the Jersey Shore. She lives in New York City and her hobbies include walking her giant dog, taking too many baths, pretending she’s writing a novel, and being annoying on Instagram.