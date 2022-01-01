Tara Bradley Connell

Having traveled the globe as a travel writer/editor for the majority of my career, I have extensive knowledge of all things travel that exceeds beyond your typical hotel descriptions and travel guides, both above and below the surface.

As a lead editor for brands that have included Destination Weddings & Honeymoons, Sport Diver, Scuba Diving and Spa, I am a wordsmith with a keen eye towards structure, tone and grammar. With that, I have extensive experience working and overseeing an edit team from concept through production. Outside the office, I have a passion for adventure and am a certified PADI Dive Instructor, with travel contacts throughout the world.

Other skills include: digital content management (HTML/CMS), photo and video production (scheduling, casting, permits, budget, vendor hire, travel arrangements, etc.), SEO (Adobe Omniture/Pentaho), email marketing optimization and insights (SilverPop), press releases/PPC ads (Google Adwords).

Articles by Author
Some of the World’s Best New Dive Spots Are Under Oil Rigs
