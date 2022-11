Talia Baocchi is the editor-in-chief of PUNCH, an online magazine focused on wine, spirits, and cocktails. Previously, Baiocchi was the wine editor for Eater and a columnist at Wine Spectator. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, Decanter, Bon Appétit, and Wine & Spirits magazine, among others. In 2013, she was named a top new talent in the food and wine world in Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” feature. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.