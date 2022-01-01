Hello, I’m Sam! 👋 Once upon a time, I was a journalist covering business, technology, politics, sports, and culture. I reported stories from three continents, interviewed movers and shakers, appeared on TV and radio—and honed my storytelling and communications chops along that entire 10-year journey.

Since then, I’ve conceptualized and produced strategic content for all sorts of organizations. Banks. Real estate companies. Museums. Law schools. Healthcare providers. Cannabis companies. Startups. Nonprofits. And more. The through-line that connects all of this? Using the power of (well-told) stories and (meticulously-produced) content to grow brands’ reach and reputation.

So what am I now? An experienced and versatile writer. An empathetic editor. A storyteller. A communications pro. A content marketer, a content designer, and a content strategist. All that and then some.

This means I enjoy obsessing over microcopy just as much as I love crafting a longform narrative. It means deadlines focus me and I thrive in collaborative environments. It means I always work with design, strategy, and business objectives in mind. I also love mentoring younger writers and leading interesting, ambitious team projects—be they written articles, video narratives, or infographics.

Adaptable and endlessly curious, I enjoy taking on work of nearly any scope or tone. You can check out some of my past pieces at samcmlaird.contently.com.