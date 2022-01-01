Journalist

Over 100 bylines in The New York Times, and numerous magazine pieces, from Wired to The Atlantic and Los Angeles Magazine. Diverse portfolio: technology (Wired), design/architecture (cover bylines on New York magazine’s annual DESIGN issues), celebrity profiles (In Style, Marie Claire, Esquire, GQ, etc.), trend pieces (NYT “Styles” features), product reviews (Wired, GQ’s Elements of Style column), and investigative long-form journalism. Anthologies that feature my work include: The Best American Sports Writing (Houghton Mifflin, editor: Buzz Bissinger, Bobby Fischer’s Pathetic Endgame, The Atlantic); The Best American Crime Writing (Vintage, editors: Otto Penzler/Thomas H. Cook, Sex, Lies and Video Cameras, Details); The Best Business Stories of the Year (Vintage, editors: Andrew Leckey/ Ken Auletta, Tommy’s Tumble, New York).