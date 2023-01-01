OluTimehin Kukoyi is an award-winning writer, speaker and public intellectual whose work focuses on love and freedom. She is known for her insightful analyses of issues relating to feminism, gender, sexualities and pro-poor urbanization.

Her TED talk on urban inclusion “Who Belongs in a City?“, delivered at TEDGlobal 2017, was acclaimed as one of the most notable talks of 2017. OluTimehin has addressed audiences on four continents, and has worked with a wide variety of corporate and civil society organizations in her home country of Nigeria and internationally.

Kukoyi was awarded the third Gerald Kraak Prize for her essay, ‘Mothers and Men‘, which is now available in print in the Jacana Media anthology, ‘The Heart of the Matter‘. She has been published online by a range of journalistic, development and cultural platforms, and until its closure was a staff writer at The Correspondent. Her work has been translated into 26 languages, with selected publications incorporated into academic curricula in various countries.