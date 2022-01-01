Nicholas Schmidle writes for the New Yorker and is the author of To Live or to Perish Forever: Two Tumultuous Years in Pakistan. His work has also appeared in the New York Times Magazine, the Atlantic, Slate, the Washington Post, and many others.

Schmidle has been a National Magazine Award finalist, a two-time Livingston Award finalist, and winner of a Kurt Schork Award. He is a former fellow at the Institute of Current World Affairs, the New America Foundation, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and resident at the Rockefeller’s Foundation’s Bellagio Center. In 2017, Schmidle was a Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University.

He currently lives in London with his family.