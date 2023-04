Documentary photographer Matika Wilbur, whose Native name is Tsa-Tsiq (which means “she who teaches”), is from the Swinomish and Tulalip Tribes. In November 2012, Wilbur began traveling the country to document more than 500 sovereign Tribal Nations that live in “what is now known as the United States.” She describes the decade-long chronicling process in her new book, Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America.