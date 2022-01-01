Marian Bull

I am a freelance writer, potter, and editor living in Brooklyn. I have written for the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, Vogue, GQ, The New Republic, and Bon Appétit, among others. My ceramic work has been featured in Vogue, Apartment Therapy, Food52, and Man Repeller, and at the Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant Contra. It has also been shown at Hashimoto Contemporary in San Francisco.

I am currently writing a book about the stage magic troupe I grew up in.