Liane Soukup
Luxury Travel Consultant
Growing up surrounded by the travel industry her passion for people, places, and travel was molded at an early age. Liane believes in crafting and offering her clients a truly educational and memorable lifetime experience, and her collective experiences include living and working in New Zealand, the UK, Norway, and the Czech Republic. Liane is also a Premier Aussie Specialist—an exclusive Tourism Australia certification for which only a handful of travel professionals qualify.