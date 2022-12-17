A Luxury Outback Safari

The far-flung wilds of Australia are at your fingertips on an exclusive 15-night luxury Outback safari, a high-flying adventure of ultra-luxe proportions. Find luxury resorts nestled in wildlife reserves, kangaroo encounters on white sand beaches, fine dining under red rock escarpments, sunset billabong cruises to aboriginal sites, flightseeing adventures over the Kimberley, and five-star homesteads in Australia’s last true frontier. Go with Ker & Downey and travel to remote pockets of authentic Outback luxury. From touch down to take off, this 16-day sojourn promises a true Outback safari experience, coupled with only the highest standards of service, cuisine, and comfort.
Itinerary / 16 DAYS
DAY 1Arrive Sydney
Your incredible Australia luxury safari begins with an early arrival into Sydney. Upon arrival, you will be met by a chauffeur and transferred to your accommodations at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley. Surrounded by rocky escarpments and countless trees, Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley is a luxurious retreat resting quietly in a picturesque valley. Having undergone an extensive rebuilding and restoration, today the homestead appears unchanged, just as Charles Darwin found it when he visited in 1836.
Spend the remainder of the day at your leisure.
DAY 2Emirates One&Only Wogan Valley
Enjoy a day exploring Sydney. We recommend hopping on board a local ferry to explore the harbor and visit the acclaimed Taronga Zoo, situated on a hillside overlooking Sydney Harbour and home to many native Australian animals. Ask us about day trips to the Blue Mountains for spectacular scenery, or the Hunter Valley to sample some of Australia’s finest wines.
Alternatively, you are welcome to simply relax at your Wolgan Valley accommodations. A professional staff of field guides are on hand to make exploring informative and enjoyable. Set off on foot or by horseback to explore the reserve.
DAY 3Sydney to Kangaroo Island
Kangaroo Island is one of Australia’s rustic wonders, a treasure chest brimming with wildlife and wild sensations. Your home for the next three nights is Southern Ocean Lodge. Situated atop a secluded cliff on a rugged stretch of coast, the lodge commands peerless views of the wild Southern Ocean and the pristine Kangaroo Island wilderness.
The lodge features a great room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows providing panoramic views that guests can enjoy from a variety of loungers. The Baudin Lounge includes a comprehensive library, interpretive display, and movie and game library for guests’ use.
DAYS 4 AND 5Kangaroo Island
Spend the next two days exploring this island paradise. Kangaroo Island is considered a “zoo without fences,” with 21 national and conservation parks and prolific wildlife including kangaroos, koalas, seals, sea lions, echidnas, and a wide variety of birdlife. Exceptional guided adventures are included in your stay, with a range of activities allowing you to discover the amazing beauty of “Australia’s Galápagos.”
Discover epicurean delights, visit local artists, or step off the beaten track on a tour to Seal Bay, home to a Acolony of Australian sea lions. You may also wish to soak up the history of the early island settlers at Edward’s Cottage, a historic Grassdale property.
DAY 6Kangaroo Island to Uluru (Ayers Rock)
Head to Australia’s Red Center and Uluru, Ayers Rock. Located in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site, the sacred monolith has a circumference of about five miles and rises to 1,143 feet.
Upon arrival at the airport, you will be met and transferred to your accommodation for the next two nights, the incredible Longitude 131°. There are only 15 tents at Longitude 131°, providing a private atmosphere from which to enjoy this incredible environment.
This evening, be prepared for a spiritual experience as you have a coveted reservation at Table 131°. Dine while watching the stunning display of the ever-changing colors of Ayers Rock as the desert stars emerge above.
DAY 7Uluru (Ayers Rock)
In the morning, you awake to your own private view of the sun rising over Uluru (Ayers Rock). Reflecting countless colors, Uluru drenches you with its fabled light. The walls of your tent are a visual narrative, telling of the discoveries made by an early outback pioneer. During your stay at Longitude 131°, you will enjoy the services of a personal guide and driver. Fully equipped 4x4 vehicles will take you deep into the heart of this region, discovering along the way a people more ancient than anyone is certain. Your guide is a university-trained leader who will provide a highly personal interaction and interpretation of the region.
DAY 8Uluru to Arnhem Land
Depart this morning for Arnhem Land and Davidson’s Arnhemland Safari Lodge, your home for the next three nights. An award-winning eco resort lodge at Mt. Borradaile, Davidson’s creates a luxury Australian outback experience unlike any other—full of spontaneous encounters with the region’s dazzling wildlife, landscapes, and rock art galleries documenting 50,000 years of cultural evolution among the region’s original custodians, the Aboriginal Australians.
Featuring 20 private and peaceful freestanding cabins, Davidson’s Arnhemland Safaris lodge melds into the surrounding bush and creates the feeling of being in the middle of nowhere.
DAYS 9 AND 10Davidson's Arnhemland Safaris
Over the next two days enjoy the amazing activities and guided excursions of Davidson’s Arnhemland Safaris.
Since its founding in 1986, Davidson’s Arnhemland Safaris has adopted a genuine eco tourism model dedicated to preserving Mt. Borradaile’s culturally significant landscape. Now, guests can experience this ecologically diverse part of Australia—a living classroom of billabongs, wetlands, wildlife, and ancient escarpments. There are no schedules at Davidson’s, just expertly guided excursions through the rainforests of paper bark trees, lily covered waterways, and eucalyptus woodlands to discover hidden natural wonders and a rich cultural heritage. See the world-class galleries of rock art and conclude each day with a sunset billabong cruise.
DAY 11Arnhem Land to Kakadu National Park
This morning you are transferred to Bamurru Plains, an exclusive wildlife experience on the magnificent Mary River floodplains. Located on a working buffalo station just a short distance from the coast and the western border of the Kakadu National Park, Bamurru Plains brings a touch of elegance to the remote and beautiful wilderness. There are no telephones, televisions, or CD players to distract from the experience, and the camp’s exclusivity means interaction with other tourists will be at a minimum.
DAY 12Kakadu National Park
Activities at Bamurru Plains focus on natural discovery. Today board a private air safari to explore Kakadu National Park, the second largest national park in the world.
Enjoy morning tea by the Gungarre rainforest and a short walk before a cruise on the East Alligator River—where you will learn about Aboriginal culture, the river’s food chain, traditional uses for plants and animals, and bush survival skills.
Following a picnic lunch, visit Ubirr with its ancient Aboriginal rock art and spectacular views over the Nadab floodplain and Arnhem Land escarpment. At the famous Norlangie Rock, you’ll see stunning examples of Aboriginal art. Late in the afternoon, board your return flight with magnificent views of the Bamurru Plains.
DAY 13Kakadu National Park to The Kimberley
Depart Kakadu National Park this morning for your transfer to The Kimberley and your final safari adventure in El Questro Wilderness Park. El Questro Homestead is pocket of five-star comfort in Western Australia’s untamed and unexplored Kimberley outback, one of the island’s last true frontiers. Balanced on a cliff top above the Chamberlain River, this nine-room boutique lodge embraces an “adventure at every turn” philosophy, introducing guests to the diverse one-million-acre El Questro Wilderness Park with the ultimate personalization and panache.
DAYS 14 AND 15The Kimberley
Spend the next two days exploring the El Questro Wilderness Park and enjoying the amenities of El Questro Homestead. Soak away your cares in the thermal Zebedee Springs, curl up under a tree with a book, or join the wallabies and lounge in the shade.
Although defined by its unbridled comfort, El Questro Homestead is rooted in adventure. Ranger-led excursions and personalized outings allow guests to immerse themselves in the El Questro Wilderness Park, one million acres of rugged sandstone ranges, broad tidal flats, rainforest pockets, and permanent waterfalls. The best way to absorb the vastness of El Questro is from the air on a scenic helicopter flight, exploring the otherwise inaccessible crannies, cliffs, and caves. No matter the adventure, El Questro Homestead promises a true Outback safari experience, coupled with the highest standards of service, cuisine, and comfort.
DAY 16Depart the Kimberley
This morning after breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your connecting flight home.