A Luxury Outback Safari

In the morning, you awake to your own private view of the sun rising over Uluru (Ayers Rock). Reflecting countless colors, Uluru drenches you with its fabled light. The walls of your tent are a visual narrative, telling of the discoveries made by an early outback pioneer. During your stay at Longitude 131°, you will enjoy the services of a personal guide and driver. Fully equipped 4x4 vehicles will take you deep into the heart of this region, discovering along the way a people more ancient than anyone is certain. Your guide is a university-trained leader who will provide a highly personal interaction and interpretation of the region.