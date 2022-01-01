Whether it’s sand-boarding down dunes in Peru or marching in a Mardi Gras parade, Larry Bleiberg throws himself into his work, bringing passion, polish, and professionalism to travel and lifestyles journalism.

The award-winning writer has served on a Pulitzer Prize team, is an eight-time Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Award winner, and was honored for editing the best newspaper travel section in North America.

He is Immediate Past President of the Society of American Travel Writers.

Larry writes for the Washington Post, BBC, AARP, AAA Publications, Southbound, USA Today, Afar, and many others.