Lacy Morris

I am a travel writer and photographer, an adventurer. I’ve written for Vogue, Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, National Geographic, Conde Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest, amongst many others. My journalistic niche is highlighting the places in the world that remain largely untouched by modern tourism, and the stories of the people who have dared to live a life worth telling. I’ve interviewed celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kenan Thompson, athletes like Rob Machado, and I’ve talked to a slew of regular folks as well, like a craftsman in rural Rajasthan, India, hand carving a life-size elephant out of marble.

When I’m not on the road, I work as a branded content consultant, collaborating with brands in the creation of engaging, inspiring content.