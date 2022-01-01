Kate Doty of Geographic Expeditions, and a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, has been crafting extraordinary journeys for more than two decades, tailoring each to meet a traveler’s dreams. Her efforts have included arranging a private audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and private New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Giza Pyramid. She spearheaded the launch of GeoEx’s offerings in Africa and Southeast Asia and coordinates research expeditions in remote and challenging areas for Disney and Pixar.