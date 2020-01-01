An Artistic Tour of South Africa

Days 5 and 6

Madikwe Game Reserve

You’ll have the next two days to enjoy life at the Mateya Safari Lodge and explore the reserve, choosing among day and night game drives as well as bush walks. It’s an ideal place to spot the big five species—lions, leopards, elephants, black rhinoceros, and Cape buffalo—plus around 350 bird species.



Between game drives, each of the lodge’s suites has its own infinity-edge plunge pool, as well as deep soaking tubs positioned so they have views of the savannah surrounding the lodge which sits atop a rocky outcrop. The library is another relaxing retreat, filled with books both about African art and the flora and fauna of this part of South Africa, on the edges of the Kalahari Desert. All meals are included and served in a dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a watering hole where animals frequently gather. The lodge also has an 8,000-bottle cellar of wines, both South African and international selections.