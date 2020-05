An Artistic Tour of South Africa

Day 7

Travel to Cape Town

Depart early this morning for a flight to Cape Town where you’ll be met upon your arrival for a transfer to Ellerman House , an elegant Cape Edwardian mansion offering up spectacular ocean views from its perch on the slopes of Lion’s Head. You’ll want to explore the Ellerman House’s fine art collection with works that span more than two centuries, from Thomas Bowler’s depiction of Cape Town in the early 19th century to contemporary masterpieces from such artists as William Kentridge.In the afternoon, your guide will take you to the new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) , a partnership between the V&A Waterfront and Jochen Zeitz, an avid contemporary African art collector and former Puma CEO. Set in a refurbished silo complex, the museum is ambitious inside and out, generating excitement among art enthusiasts worldwide well in advance of its September 2017 grand opening. The 100,000-square-foot space houses 80 galleries with permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well as a Centre for Photography that showcases works by Roger Ballen. On an immersive curator-led tour, you’ll discover why MOCAA is emerging as one of the most influential contemporary art museums in the world and creating a new center of gravity within South Africa’s art scene.In the evening you’ll return to the Ellerman House for dinner in the wine cellar with the hotel’s art curator, Margaret Slabbert.