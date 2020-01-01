An Artistic Tour of South Africa

Today’s tour of Cape Town’s galleries and street art begins at SMITH Studio
within a reimagined 250-year-old warehouse; it specializes in fine art from established and emerging artists. Southern Guild
, which has a presence in Cape Town and Johannesburg, provides a platform for showcasing the very best of high-end South African design and has been instrumental in elevating local artists and designers to the international stage. Other notable galleries and studios include WHATIFTHEWORLD, Bronze Age, Goodman Gallery, SMAC, Warren Editions, South African National Gallery, and the Irma Stern Museum.
On a guided tour of the Woodstock
neighborhood with Juma Mkwela, you’ll learn how street art has played a major role in the area’s transformation from a neglected warehouse district to a buzzing nexus of art and cuisine. As you walk through its alleys and streets, Juma shares his in-depth knowledge, including insight into the social commentary and transformative messages behind the art.
You may also want to schedule your visit to experience one of the city’s annual art events. Ellerman House’s Art Angels is an annual charity auction and party that benefits The Click Foundation’s education initiatives and includes a limited auction of fine art pieces donated by some of South Africa’s leading artists. In February (February 16 to 18, 2018), the Cape Town Art Fair
brings in some of the best contemporary art, artists, curators, and galleries from Africa and beyond, with VIP art events throughout the month.