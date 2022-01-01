Kahokule‘a “Hoku” Haiku

Kahokule’a Haiku is a Native Hawaiian Adventurer, award winning Cultural Educator, musician, and conservationist. He was born on the Island of O’ahu and raised in the traditional way by his grandparents on the Island of Maui. With the guidance of his elders, the mountains and the sea were his playground, as well as his classroom. He is a Kamehameha Schools graduate and a pioneer in Distance Learning Education. He is the owner and operator of Hawaiian Hiking Company. He has also been featured in several local, national, and international publications.

“We were lucky to have Mr. Haiku, a veritable cultural encyclopedia….” -New York Times