Judith Fein is an award-winning travel journalist, inspirational speaker, film/opera/dance reviewer, and blogger who lives to leave. She is the author of three acclaimed books: HOW TO COMMUNICATE WITH THE DEAD...and How Cultures Do It Around the World (September 2019); LIFE IS A TRIP: The Transformative Magic of Travel; and THE SPOON FROM MINKOWITZ, about the importance of knowing where you come from. Judith resided for more than 10 years in Europe and North Africa and ran an experimental theatre troupe. She was a Hollywood screenwriter for 13 years. She has a passion for adventures that are exotic, authentic, quirky, historic, and immersed in local culture. She believes that travel is healing because it anchors you in the present, and connecting to people from different cultures helps to create peace in the world. If you change your location, it has the potential to change your life. Judith has written for more than 110 magazines, newspapers, and internet sites, including National Geographic Traveler, Smithsonian, The National, Spirituality and Health, The Dallas Morning News, Luxury Magazine, Afar, The Huffington Post, The Boston Globe, Hemispheres (United Airlines), Organic Spa, AARP, Westways, and The Jerusalem Post. She is the Senior Travel Correspondent for the San Diego Jewish Journal, was the travel editor of Spirituality and Health for ten years, and works and travels with her photojournalist husband Paul Ross.

