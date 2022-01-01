Josh Laskin

I never knew that I wanted to be a writer or a photographer. Since I landed my first job at a warehouse at age 16, I have graduated college with an environmental engineering degree, worked as a plumber, waited tables, worked retail, been an engineer (twice), and even worked as a wilderness therapy guide. Some people call me indecisive, but I just like to think of it as having a diverse range of life experiences.

Between each job (and often during), I have taken every opportunity available—and made opportunities when there were none—to see the world, documenting my travels through word and photograph. I have walked the streets of Granada, Spain, scaled vertical cliffs in Peru, trekked in the High Atlas Mountains of Northern Africa, and caught cutthroat trout in Montana on a dry fly.

In 2015, I left my corporate job and headed for New Hampshire, but not before traveling across Europe, to Northern Africa, and to the west coast of the United States and back. It was once I landed at my new home in the White Mountains—where I still reside—that my professional writing and photography career began.

Since, I have been published in Travel + Leisure, Men’s Journal, The Points Guy, Climbing Magazine, offMetro, Outside Magazine, Rock and Ice, Afar and others. I continue to pursue the adventure and travel side of documentation, in addition to real estate, portrait, and wedding photography.

If you’d like to work together, climb together, hike together, or have a debate about where you can find the best Mexican food in the world, don’t hesitate to contact me.

Awards: Gold in the 28th Annual NATJA Awards for the health and wellness travel category for my piece on technology addiction in Outside.