CHEF JOHN CURRENCE WAS BORN AND RAISED IN NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, TO A FAMILY THAT LOVED TO COOK AND SPEND TIME IN THE KITCHEN.

His parents’ travels during his childhood, combined with the family’s years in Europe, brought the dishes of the world to their dinner table while time spent hunting and fishing in South Louisiana became the foundation in which Currence’s passion for food was firmly rooted.After years of working his way through the restaurant industry, Currence settled in Oxford in 1992 to open City Grocery. In the time since, the City Grocery Restaurant Group has seen several big openings, including, Bouré, Big Bad Breakfast and Snackbar.Chef Currence was awarded the James Beard Foundation’s award for Best Chef South (2009), was the winner of the Charleston Food and Wine Festival’s Iron Chef Challenge (2009) and a Top Chef Masters contestant (Season 3). Currence is the author of three best-selling books Pickles, Pigs and Whiskey, Big Bad Breakfast, and Tailgreat. He resides in Oxford with his wife, daughter and their beloved boxer.