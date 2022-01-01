Janice Leung Hayes

For over a decade, Janice has written, spoken, advised and produced films and videos on the subjects of food, luxury travel, social media, and sustainability. Although based in Hong Kong, her writing can be found across the globe, in such publications as Condé Nast Traveler, Hong Kong Tatler, South China Morning Post, New York Times, Monocle, Wall Street Journal, Eater, and more. She started her career in food writing first at a community magazine in Melbourne, and in Hong Kong at LUXE City Guides. In 2016, she cofounded multimedia creative agency Capsule48.