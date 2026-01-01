Florianne Humphrey is a U.K.-based freelance wordsmith with 10+ years of experience across travel journalism, copywriting, and marketing. Her curiosity for new experiences has taken her to almost 50 countries, inspiring articles mostly focused on the outdoors, adventure travel, and off-the-beaten-track destinations. Her travel writing has appeared in publications, including AFAR, The National, Going, Fernwayer, and Intrepid Times. Florianne is also a novelist, short story writer, and poet, whose work has been recognized by writing awards. Her love of storytelling shapes her travel writing, bringing a particular focus to the people behind the destinations.