Ellie Miller is the Director of Newsletters for Afar. She works across all email products, including the popular Daily Wander newsletter. Previously, she worked for large news organizations including Hearst Newspapers and the Wall Street Journal as a copy editor, audience engagement specialist and researcher. She’s lived in a variety of places including Hong Kong and the U.S. Midwest and has degrees from NYU and CUNY’s Graduate School of Journalism. Currently Ellie is based in New York City, where she lives with her two cats and loves to go on long walks to discover local history, food and culture.