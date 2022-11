Hi! I’m Edna, an American writer & photographer who left home at 18 to see the world.

Over 15 years later I’ve lived in Paris, Italy, Singapore, China (twice), New Zealand, Denver, SF, Chicago, and now Bangkok working in media, the Olympics and food & drink. I blog about building a career through travel, expat and daily life, and all the things I devour along the way. You can usually find me with a camera in one hand and a pint in the other. More on me here.