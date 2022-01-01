Catherine Elton is the Senior Editor of Boston Magazine, where she edits and writes long-lorm features. Before coming to Boston, she spent two decades working as a freelance journalist for magazines, newspapers and radio. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Glamour, Time, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among many others, and aired on NPR. She spent roughly half of her career working as a freelance foreign correspondent in Latin America, living in both Peru and Guatemala, and covering news and features from across the region. She graduated from Middlebury College with a degree in political science.