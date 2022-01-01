Cain Burdeau

Cain spent more than a decade as an Associated Press news reporter in New Orleans where he helped lead coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, earning numerous awards for his coverage of both historic events, including a George Polk award.

From in-depth and highly complex investigations to lyrical portraits of personalities, Cain’s journalism ranges in scope and subject. In New Orleans, he was best known for his writings about Louisiana’s disappearing coast and its fishing communities, the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and his reporting on the Army Corps of Engineers.

His articles have appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the Christian Science Monitor, National Geographic, among many other publications. In Italy, he works as a freelance photojournalist covering European politics and current affairs.