Bikes, Beer, and Food in Belgium

You should find a hotel in Brussels
that fits the mood of your trip. Perhaps it’s the Zoom Hotel, a design hotel with a photography theme; the Pantone Hotel, saturated in bright colors; or the playful Jam Hotel. Belgium’s capital has an abundance of hotels and inns, and you’re sure to find something that will suit your style. You can explore all your choices, not only in Brussels but also in Ostend and Liège, with Brussels Airlines’ Hotel Booking service
.
After you’re settled in your room, head to the Magritte Museum
. Here, you can explore the world’s largest collection of works by one of Belgium’s most famous artists, René Magritte, whose surrealist paintings are often humorous and haunting at once. Continue on to another site that feels surreal in its own way, the Atomium
, a whimsical monument of retro-futurism. This 335-foot-tall structure of nine stainless-steel-clad balls, each with a diameter of 60 feet, was built for the 1958 World’s Fair and is modeled after an iron molecule. Ascend to the highest of them for panoramic views of the city.
Part of the fun of being an adult is that if you want to have a lunch of fries, no one will tell you no. Fortunately, mouth-watering frites are easy to find in Belgium. Maison Antoine
, in the European Quarter, is a kiosk that’s been satisfying locals with some of the city’s best frites, as well as burgers and brochettes, since 1948.
In the afternoon, learn all about one of Belgium’s most famous culinary contributions
on a self-guided Capital of Beer
tour. Stops include the Biertempel store, where you’ll find some 650 different Belgian beers, and historic bars like the Greenwich Taverne, where Magritte himself would often go when he was in the mood for a beer on tap.
Both Antwerp and Brussels have emerged in recent years as Europe’s best cities for nightlife, with clubs where the music lasts into the early hours of the morning. Among the most popular: the Fuse, Zodiak, and Bloody Louis. You might want to schedule your trip around one of Brussels’ many music festivals, like the Summer Festival in August (which celebrates theater and street art, along with plenty of musical performances) or the Electronic Marathon in October. And don’t forget about those party flights to Tomorrowland
, in July.