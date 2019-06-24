Brad Japhe

AFAR Contributor

Brad Japhe is a freelance journalist specializing in food, beverage, and travel. He moonlights as a beer and spirits consultant, hosting monthly craft pairings/educational dinners in both Los Angeles and New York, and curating drink menus for festivals and restaurants. He prefers Scotch to bourbon, IPAs before lagers, and In-n-Out over Shake Shack. His favorite breed of dog is unequivocally the Siberian Husky and he suffers from an irrational, unrequited love for the New York Knicks.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Cascading Waterfalls and Craggy Peaks: The Ultimate Southwestern Colorado Road Trip
National Parks
Cascading Waterfalls and Craggy Peaks: The Ultimate Southwestern Colorado Road Trip
June 24, 2019 05:45 PM
 · 
Brad Japhe
Hidden Under This Street in France Is a Fascinating History—and Champagne Worth Billions
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
Hidden Under This Street in France Is a Fascinating History—and Champagne Worth Billions
August 29, 2018 04:18 PM
 · 
Brad Japhe
The Wild Story of Manuka, the World’s Most Coveted Honey
Food + Drink
The Wild Story of Manuka, the World’s Most Coveted Honey
April 20, 2018 01:30 PM
 · 
Brad Japhe